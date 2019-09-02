Jets hire ex-Steeler Ward as offensive assistant

The New York Jets have hired former NFL wide receiver Hines Ward as a full-time offensive assistant.

"I think that's a great addition for us," head coach Adam Gase said. "He's done a lot of really good things with that group, helping out with those guys. It's the right time for him. He's excited about the opportunity."

Ward was one of the team's four Bill Walsh coaching interns and spent training camp working with Jets wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson. He will continue to work with the wideouts.

"He's a great resource because he's done it at a high level consistently," Jets receiver Robby Anderson said of Ward. "He's a future Hall of Famer, so what more can I ask for? I'm picking his brain, and he's more so telling me than I'm asking him, and I'm just staying on top of him. He's just trying to find ways to get me better in each way."

Hines Ward is joining the Jets' staff as an offensive assistant. John Jones/Icon Sportswire

Ward spent all 14 seasons of his playing career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him in the third round out of Georgia.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and the MVP of Super Bowl XL, Ward amassed 1,000 catches for 12,083 yards with 85 receiving touchdowns in his career.

