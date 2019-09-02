Seahawks re-sign Brown, place Dickson on IR

The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed wide receiver Jaron Brown, whom they released on Saturday while trimming their roster to 53.

The team announced Brown's return Monday and put tight end Ed Dickson on injured reserve in a corresponding roster move.

Brown's release came as a surprise given the Seahawks' frequently-stated plans to incorporate him into their offense more in 2019 compared to last season, when he was their No. 4 receiver in terms of offensive snaps and receptions. He's in line to potentially start alongside Tyler Lockett in Week 1 with David Moore recovering from a shoulder injury and rookie DK Metcalf recovering from knee surgery that has his availability for the opener in question.

Brown was set to make $2.75 million in non-guaranteed base salary this season as part of the two-year, $5.5 million deal he signed last offseason His release saved $2.75 million against the salary cap while incurring $975,000 in dead money.

It's not clear if he's returning at the same salary, nor is it clear whether the plan all along was to bring him back after putting Dickson on IR. Brown posted a farewell Tweet after his release, writing: "Thank you Seattle! Fell in love with this city, fans and organization! Next chapter for me."

Dickson's availability for the start of the season was in question following knee surgery on Aug. 6. By waiting until after cut-down day to put Dickson on IR, the Seahawks can bring him back to their active roster after eight weeks.

Brown's return gives the Seahawks seven receivers on their 53-man roster: Lockett, Brown, Moore, Metcalf, Malik Turner plus rookie draft picks Gary Jennings Jr. (fourth round) and John Ursua (seventh). With Dickson on IR, they have only two true tight ends in Will Dissly and Nick Vannett. However, backup tackle George Fant is a de facto tight end. Seattle also has Jacob Hollister on its practice squad after the former New England Patriot was waived and went unclaimed over the weekend.