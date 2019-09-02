        <
        >

          Raiders back to just 3 QBs as Peterman to IR

          2:19 PM ET
          • Paul GutierrezESPN Staff Writer
          ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Well, that was one way to keep Nathan Peterman in house while keeping three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

          The Oakland Raiders placed Peterman on injured reserve with a reported elbow injury on Monday, a day after the team claimed DeShone Kizer off waivers from the Green Bay Packers.

          The Raiders also placed rookie cornerback Isaiah Johnson, who suffered a concussion in the preseason opener, on IR and re-signed defensive end Josh Mauro and linebacker Kyle Wilber.

          As it stands now, the Raiders have three QBs in starter Derek Carr, Mike Glennon and Kizer.

          There had been speculation that Oakland was not going to cut either Glennon or Peterman a week before facing a QB-needy team in the Denver Broncos, lest they sign him and dive into the Raiders' offensive game plan.

          With Peterman on IR, that is now not a possibility. Having been on the initial 53-man roster, Peterman is eligible to be on short-term IR, though it is unlikely he would return with three QBs ahead of him.

