Redskins' Gruden 'numb' to Williams' holdout

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he's become "numb" to tackle Trent Williams' situation and has no expectation about him ending the holdout this week.

Williams has held out since training camp opened, telling people close to him it's because of issues with the medical staff. However, neither Williams nor his agent has spoken publicly about the matter. They have told people he would not play for the Redskins again. He's not expected to end that holdout this week.

Gruden has remained publicly optimistic about getting Williams back. Although trading him remains an option, Gruden said last week that he still feels "very strongly" that the Redskins won't trade the six-time Pro Bowl left tackle. But, Monday, Gruden sounded exasperated.

"I have no expectation whatsoever anymore," Gruden said when asked if he expected Williams to report this week. "I'm kind of numb to the fact, so I'm going to coach the guys we have. That's all we can do right now and ... to your answer, no, I don't have any feeling whatsoever."

Williams has two years left on his contract, and the Redskins don't want to extend the deal at this time. Regardless, it's uncertain if that would pacify Williams.

But his absence has left the Redskins' line in limbo. They signed 36-year-old Donald Penn, who will start the opener at Philadelphia. He'll start next to Ereck Flowers, a former tackle who has worked as a guard for less than a month.