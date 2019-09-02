Source: Cowboys to cut reinstated LB McClain

The Dallas Cowboys on Monday will release linebacker Rolando McClain, who was conditionally reinstated by the NFL last week, a source confirmed to ESPN.

McClain had been suspended since December 2016 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

ProFootballTalk.com first reported the news.

McClain, 30, last played in the 2015 season, and the Cowboys still held his rights.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said last week on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that the Cowboys would do their "due diligence" on McClain now that he had been reinstated.

McClain, who has been suspended multiple times in his career, was selected No. 8 overall by the Raiders in the 2010 draft, but Oakland released him after just three seasons. He joined the Baltimore Ravens after that, only to retire in 2013 before ever playing a game for the team. He unretired to join the Cowboys in 2014.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.