Sources: Vikes to sign '16 1st-round WR Doctson

EAGAN, Minn. -- Two days after releasing Laquon Treadwell, the Minnesota Vikings replaced one former first-round receiver with another.

Former Redskins wideout Josh Doctson is signing a one-year deal with Minnesota, sources told ESPN, that will reunite him with quarterback Kirk Cousins. Doctson recorded his best season as a pro with Cousins as his quarterback in 2017, finishing with 35 catches, 502 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The Vikings were looking for depth at receiver after keeping just four on the active roster following final cuts. Minnesota did not claim anyone off the waiver wire on Sunday and saw receiver Brandon Zylstra, who had been cut the day before, get picked up by the Carolina Panthers.

Doctson was drafted 22nd overall in 2016, one spot before Treadwell. Washington declined to pick up Doctson's fifth-year option earlier this offseason, and the receiver appeared to be on borrowed time after the Redskins drafted Terry McLaurin in the third round; coach Jay Gruden announced McLaurin would become a starter the night of the draft.

Like the Vikings did with Treadwell, Washington cut Doctson after it was unable to trade him on Saturday.

Treadwell totaled 56 catches for 517 yards and a touchdown during his three seasons with the Vikings and was never able to carve out a role as the team's No. 3 receiver behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

"Just didn't develop into what we thought he was going to be," coach Mike Zimmer said. "Laquon's a great kid. I have a lot of respect for him. He's worked hard. He's had a lot of people doubting him, but he's a good kid and I hope that he does well."

Doctson, who has primarily played as an outside receiver, will be in the mix with Chad Beebe and Olabisi Johnson for a reserve role.