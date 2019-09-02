49ers rookie Bosa (ankle) practices, eyes Week 1

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end Nick Bosa said he allowed himself about 24 hours to be frustrated by his training camp ankle sprain before turning all of his attention to getting back on the field as soon as possible.

"I don't think I've ever been as motivated in my life to get back," Bosa said. "I've had my sights set on playing my first NFL season and every waking hour was spent getting my ankle right."

Bosa's efforts appear to be paying off, as he returned to practice Monday for the first time since suffering the sprain in his right ankle on Aug. 7. The workout was a significant step toward having Bosa back and ready to play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bosa and the Niners are cautiously optimistic about Bosa's health and planning to see how the week of practice goes before making the call on whether he will play.

"You gotta go play, and particularly at Nick's position where you play against big bodies, and you got to be able to turn and all that," general manager John Lynch said. "That's a big step ... we'll see where it goes from there."

Following Monday's short session, Bosa said he wasn't feeling any ill effects of his first practice in nearly a month. Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL draft, said he was encouraged by the workout and noted that the ankle was feeling really good.

During the portion of practice open to media, Bosa was going through normal individual drills with the rest of the defensive line and showed no signs of a limp. Bosa indicated that the medical and coaching staffs have a plan to continue increasing his workload as the week goes on.

"It feels really good right now but sometimes soreness comes in later on," Bosa said. "It's just about keeping the swelling out and keeping the soreness down, but it's feeling really good."

Bosa's ankle injury brought an abrupt end to what was shaping up as a promising first training camp. After missing most of his final college season at Ohio State with a core-muscle injury suffered Sept. 15 of last year, then pulling a hamstring during the offseason program in May, Bosa said he was knocking off some rust and felt like he was hitting a groove when the ankle injury happened.

On the play, Bosa said he felt an offensive lineman fall on to the back of his leg and suspected that his foot got caught in the ground as his leg buckled. When the injury first happened, Bosa said he wasn't sure if it was his knee or ankle that was the problem, as the whole part of his lower leg was in pain.

When Bosa got the word that it was an ankle injury, he said he was relieved knowing it would leave time for a return in Week 1.

Soon after, Bosa said he began attacking his rehab with what he described as a lot of work in the pool. Within about a week and a half, Bosa began running again and has been since.

No matter the piece of apparatus, Bosa said he was willing to try it so he can finally get back on the field for meaningful football.

"I used everything they have here, every machine," Bosa said. "I mean, I've got a big ice bucket with my name on it in there right now, so just anything to get it feeling better."

Cornerback Jason Verrett also returned to practice Monday. Verrett suffered a similar ankle injury to Bosa in the same practice.