Agent says Elliott, Cowboys 'very close' to deal

Damien Woody says the Cowboys want to sign Ezekiel Elliott, but will wait him out because Elliott will lose game checks if he doesn't report. (1:32)

Ezekiel Elliott's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, said Tuesday evening that a deal between his client and the Dallas Cowboys is "very close," upon Elliott's arrival back in the country from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"I think Zeke is showing he's committed by coming back to Dallas. We didn't come here not to do a deal," Arceneaux told reporters at DFW International Airport, adding: "We're talking. They're committed and we're committed. That's why we are here."

He said Elliott is in shape to play Sunday if a deal is reached.

Jerry Jones indicated earlier Tuesday that the sides have made some progress in their contract talks with Elliott, saying that he was "hopeful" to have the star running back available to play in Sunday's season opener.

Jones, the Cowboys' owner and general manager, said his team is preparing "with the people that we have out here now" for its game against the New York Giants but also noted that it "would be great" if Dallas could include Elliott in its Week 1 game plan.

"We'll see how today goes," Jones told KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "We'll see how tomorrow goes. We'll see how the ensuing hours pan out."

The Cowboys on Monday signed right tackle La'el Collins to a five-year extension, which created $5.7 million in salary-cap space for the team this season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.