Cowboys, Elliott very close to deal, source says

Damien Woody says the Cowboys want to sign Ezekiel Elliott, but will wait him out since Elliott will lose game checks if he doesn't report. (1:32)

The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott are "very close" to an agreement on a deal that would end the star running back's holdout, a source tells ESPN's Ed Werder.

Agent Rocky Arceneaux is traveling with Elliott from Cabo to Dallas, according to Werder.

Sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter earlier Tuesday that the sides were acting with a sense of urgency to finalize a deal in the next 24 hours that would allow the star running back to practice Wednesday and play in Sunday's season opener against the New York Giants.

A deal between Elliott and the Cowboys does not appear to be far off, the sources told Mortensen and Schefter, but there are still issues that must be agreed upon.

Jerry Jones indicated earlier Tuesday that the sides have made some progress in their contract talks with Elliott, saying that he was "hopeful" to have the running back available to play in Sunday's season opener.

Jones, the Cowboys' owner and general manager, said his team is preparing "with the people that we have out here now" for their game against the New York Giants but also noted that it "would be great" if Dallas could include Elliott in its Week 1 game plan.

"We'll see how today goes," Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "We'll see how tomorrow goes. We'll see how the ensuing hours pan out."

The Cowboys on Monday signed right tackle La'el Collins to a five-year extension, which created $5.7 million in cap space for the team this season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.