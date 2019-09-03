        <
        >

          Source: Chargers to sign Pouncey to extension

          10:37 AM ET
          • ESPN

          The Los Angeles Chargers are signing center Mike Pouncey a one-year, $9 million extension that ties him to the team through the 2020 season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Pouncey started 16 games for the Chargers last season and earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection.

          The 30-year-old is known for his strength as a run-blocker. He was a big factor in the Chargers' success in transforming into a physical running team last season.

          Pouncey signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Chargers in 2018 after being released by the Miami Dolphins because he refused to take a pay cut.

          There were some concerns about his ability to stay healthy after the hip surgery he had two years ago. But Pouncey stayed healthy, not missing a single game.

          Pouncey's twin brother, Maurkice, is the starting center for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

