Source: Chargers to sign Pouncey to extension

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing center Mike Pouncey a one-year, $9 million extension that ties him to the team through the 2020 season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Pouncey started 16 games for the Chargers last season and earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection.
The 30-year-old is known for his strength as a run-blocker. He was a big factor in the Chargers' success in transforming into a physical running team last season.
Pouncey signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Chargers in 2018 after being released by the Miami Dolphins because he refused to take a pay cut.
There were some concerns about his ability to stay healthy after the hip surgery he had two years ago. But Pouncey stayed healthy, not missing a single game.
Pouncey's twin brother, Maurkice, is the starting center for the Pittsburgh Steelers.