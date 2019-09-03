Source: Chargers to sign Pouncey to extension

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing center Mike Pouncey a one-year, $9 million extension that ties him to the team through the 2020 season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pouncey started 16 games for the Chargers last season and earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection.

The 30-year-old is known for his strength as a run-blocker. He was a big factor in the Chargers' success in transforming into a physical running team last season.

Pouncey signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Chargers in 2018 after being released by the Miami Dolphins because he refused to take a pay cut.

Mike Pouncey was a big factor in the success of the Chargers' running game last season. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

There were some concerns about his ability to stay healthy after the hip surgery he had two years ago. But Pouncey stayed healthy, not missing a single game.

Pouncey's twin brother, Maurkice, is the starting center for the Pittsburgh Steelers.