Source: Titans put Succop on IR, sign Santos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans made a surprise move by placing veteran kicker Ryan Succop on injured reserve, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Tennessee signed former Bucs kicker Cairo Santos in a corresponding move, a source told ESPN. The team also worked out former Bears kicker Cody Parkey.

Succop, a 10-year veteran, started training camp on the PUP list due to offseason knee surgery. The Titans activated Succop on Aug. 19 and he played in the final preseason game, making two field goals (23 yards and 33 yards) but missing an extra point.

"I think we'll be ready to rock and roll by the time I get to Cleveland [for the regular-season opener], for sure," Succop said on Aug. 21. "I think the progress that I've made in the last three or four weeks has really taken off."

Tennessee signed Succop to a five-year, $20 million contract extension in February 2018. He posted an 86.7 field goal percentage last season.

Santos was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He has played for the Bears, Rams, Bucs and now the Titans. Santos has a career field goal percentage of 83.2.