Foles expected to play despite abdominal issue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is dealing with abdominal soreness but the team expects him to play in the season opener against Kansas City on Sunday.

The Jaguars did not practice Wednesday because of Hurricane Dorian, but the team released an estimated injury report and Foles was on it because of a lingering issue from last week.

The Jaguars will return to practice Thursday.

Foles played only 19 snaps in the preseason -- in the third game against Miami -- because coach Doug Marrone did not want him on the field unless the starting offensive line was healthy and able to play.

Nick Foles played only 19 snaps in the preseason. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Jaguars signed Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract with a team-record $50.125 million guaranteed in March.

Behind Foles on the depth chart is rookie Gardner Minshew, whom the team drafted in the sixth round this year. The team added Chase Litton, who signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2018, to the practice squad earlier this week.