Rams agree to 4-year extension with TE Higbee

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams and tight end Tyler Higbee have agreed to terms on a four-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2023 season, the team announced.

Higbee's extension comes two days after the Rams agreed to terms with quarterback Jared Goff to a four-year deal worth $134 million, with $110 million guaranteed.

The Rams selected Higbee from Western Kentucky in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He is entering the final season of his rookie contract and was scheduled to make $2 million.

In three seasons, Higbee has caught 60 passes for 672 yards and four touchdowns.

Last season, Higbee caught a career-best six passes for 63 yards in a Week 11 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2017, he caught four passes for a career-high 98 yards in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams open the season Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.