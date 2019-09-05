Sources: Raiders to suspend AB after tiff with GM

Adam Schefter reveals that Antonio Brown got into a heated altercation with Raiders GM Mike Mayock and now the team is planning to suspend the star receiver. (1:12)

Antonio Brown and Raiders general manager Mike Mayock got into a heated exchange Wednesday, and the team is now planning to suspend its star wide receiver, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The confrontation stemmed from Brown's Instagram post Wednesday when he displayed a letter from Mayock that detailed about $54,000 in fines for missing time during training camp, according to Schefter.

In the letter, Mayock informed Brown that he was being fined $13,950 for missing a walk-through on Aug. 22, an unexcused absence.

The letter also mentions that the team previously had fined Brown $40,000 for missing camp on Aug. 18 -- the day the GM issued his ultimatum to Brown, saying, "It's time for him to be all-in or all-out, OK?"