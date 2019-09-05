        <
          Stuck in gear: OBJ still bothered by hip, will play

          Odell compares his hip to a car out of alignment (1:14)

          Odell Beckham Jr. explains how his nagging hip injury is preventing him from sprinting full-speed, but assures everyone he'll be ready to play on Sunday. (1:14)

          3:16 PM ET
          BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said Thursday that his injured hip continues to bother him as he prepares for Sunday's season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

          "This is something I've never had to deal with," Beckham said. "It's like an extremely fast car with like a little alignment or something off. And it's right in the center of what you need. Now, the car can still go, but it's dangerous, you know what I mean? So, it's just something I've been trying to figure out, in and out of rehab every single day. Never really dealt with anything like that."

          Beckham, who has battled lower-body injuries throughout his career, didn't play in a preseason game and was limited throughout training camp because of the hip. He returned to full practice activities last week.

          He declined to go into specifics of his injury, but he admitted it has prevented him "from opening up and sprinting" at his top speed in practice.

          Beckham, however, said the injury won't prevent him from making his debut for the Browns on Sunday.

          "It's getting better," Beckham said. "It's as good as it's going to be until the season starts. It's something that hopefully that keeps progressing and gets better and not worse.

          "But it's just something you have to deal with. We have a game Sunday, so it's time to go. ... I'll be running as fast as I can run. If that's not a hundred [percent], I feel confident in myself that wherever I'm at, I'll be ready to play with wherever I'm at."

