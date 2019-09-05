No limits: Rams to unleash Gurley vs. Panthers

Matthew Berry addresses the concerns of fantasy managers about Todd Gurley's unpredictable workload and if he's worth a top selection. (1:57)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Running back Todd Gurley's playing time will not be restricted when the Los Angeles Rams open the season against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

"Nope," Rams coach Sean McVay said Thursday when asked if Gurley would be on a limited play count.

In an effort to slowly build Gurley's workload, the All-Pro was placed on a strict training schedule throughout camp. He participated in practice every other day and was used in a rotation that included backups Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson.

Gurley did not participate in any preseason games, along with the rest of the Rams' starters and key rotational players.

"I'm excited to see Todd Gurley continue to do his thing," McVay said. "He looks good, he's feeling good and we're looking forward to Sunday."

Gurley is coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,251 yards and scored a league-high 21 touchdowns.

He did not play in the final two games of the regular season because of inflammation and soreness in his left knee. Gurley returned in a divisional-round win over the Dallas Cowboys and rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Gurley had five touches for 13 yards. In Super Bowl LIII, he rushed for 35 yards in 10 carries as the Rams fell 13-3 to the New England Patriots.