No limits: Rams to unleash Gurley vs. Panthers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Running back Todd Gurley's playing time will not be restricted when the Los Angeles Rams open the season against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

"Nope," Rams coach Sean McVay said Thursday when asked if Gurley would be on a limited play count.

In an effort to slowly build Gurley's workload, the All-Pro was placed on a strict training schedule throughout camp. He participated in practice every other day and was used in a rotation that included backups Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson.

Gurley did not participate in any preseason games, along with the rest of the Rams' starters and key rotational players.

Gurley said Thursday that his left knee felt "fine" but only shrugged when asked to describe how it has felt throughout camp.

"Just Week 1 now," Gurley said. "I'm here, so really just get ready for Sunday."

"I'm excited to see Todd Gurley continue to do his thing," McVay said. "He looks good, he's feeling good and we're looking forward to Sunday."

Gurley is coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,251 yards and scored a league-high 21 touchdowns.

He did not play in the final two games of the regular season because of inflammation and soreness in his left knee. Gurley returned in a divisional-round win over the Dallas Cowboys and rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game, Gurley had five touches for 13 yards. In Super Bowl LIII, he rushed for 35 yards in 10 carries as the Rams fell 13-3 to the New England Patriots.

Endless questions about Gurley's knee have filled the offseason. It has been reported that he has Arthritis or a degenerative condition. Neither Gurley nor the Rams have confirmed those reports.

Gurley said "no" when asked if he was eager to put the issue to rest on Sunday.

"I'm not eager," Gurley said. "It's football, bro. Been playing it my whole life. It's just another season."