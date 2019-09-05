Niners DC: Rookie Bosa (ankle) will play Sunday

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- From the moment rookie defensive end Nick Bosa was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain on Aug. 7, he and the San Francisco 49ers have remained optimistic that he'd be ready to go in time for the regular-season opener Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barring any significant setbacks between now and then, that optimism is going to be rewarded.

Asked Thursday whether he was certain that Bosa would be available against Tampa Bay, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh offered the most definitive answer yet.

"Nick, he's going (to play)," Saleh said.

He's going?

"He should be," Saleh said.

Bosa's return has appeared imminent since he began practicing again on Monday. At the time, Bosa said he had spent "every waking hour" working to get back and that he was encouraged by his first opportunity to get back on the practice field.

Minutes before Thursday's practice, Bosa indicated there had been no setbacks following Monday's practice and he felt good going through Wednesday's workout as well. He was looking forward to Thursday's session because it was a chance to get back in full pads and go through a practice that more realistically simulates game situations.

"Everything's going really well," Bosa said. "Practice has felt good the past couple days. Today's probably one of the bigger tests, though, putting on pads. I'm preparing like I'm playing, of course, but (I've) just got to be smart with it."

Throughout this week, the Niners have been slowly ramping up Bosa's workload. Bosa took about 10 reps in team drills on Monday, got a few more than that Wednesday and was expecting an expanded snap count on Thursday.

Bosa said he's spent much of the week studying Tampa Bay offensive tackles Demar Dotson and Donovan Smith.

As the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft, Bosa has been adamant that he gets back in time to start his first NFL season as scheduled.

"Bosa's looked good so far," Saleh said. "Obviously, we're monitoring his reps and all that stuff, so he's progressing. He feels good and especially with these days leading up are going to be critical for him with rehab and solidifying everything for game day."

If Bosa is able to play Sunday, it will be his first game action since Sept. 15 of last year when he suffered a core muscle injury while at Ohio State. That injury was the end of his college career and Bosa did not participate in any preseason games after the ankle injury. Bosa is expecting to have the requisite nerves that go with an NFL debut but also his first game in nearly a year.

"Whenever I think about actual third down in the game, like I get kind of excited already," Bosa said. "But you know, build up towards game day, and I'm sure I'll be able to keep my emotions in check. But it'll be a lot for the first time."