Source: Patriots releasing Bodine after a week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots have informed veteran center Russell Bodine of their intention to release him Friday, a league source confirmed, although it might be a temporary move.

The release comes one week after the Patriots traded a sixth-round draft choice to acquire Bodine from the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots are re-signing center James Ferentz to fill Bodine's spot, according to a league source. That is a reflection of the Patriots seeking a player who is more familiar with the team's system for Sunday's season opener against the Steelers. Ferentz was with the team in training camp and all of 2018, and is more ready to step in should center Ted Karras be injured.

The Patriots placed starting center David Andrews on season-ending injured reserve with blood clots in his lungs, which led them to acquire Bodine.

Because Bodine was on the Patriots' roster after Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, he will still receive a Week 1 paycheck from the Patriots. But if he returns to the team at some point after Sunday's game, his contract won't be fully guaranteed as it would have been if he was on the roster after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Bodine was scheduled to earn a base salary of $1.9 million in 2019.

The Boston Globe first reported the Patriots' intention to release Bodine, who appealed to the Patriots, in part, because of his experience (74 career starts).

Karras, a 2016 sixth-round pick, has five career starts.