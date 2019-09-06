Chiefs sign Hill to 3-year, $54 million extension

Dan Orlovsky and Rob Ninkovich think the Chiefs defense will be a major factor against the Jaguars. (0:43)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs made a statement about how much they want Tyreek Hill continuing to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes by signing the star wide receiver to a three-year extension on Friday.

Sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter that the extension is worth $54 million and includes $35 million guaranteed. ProFootballTalk first reported the details of the contract.

"We're pleased we were able to reach an agreement with Tyreek to keep him in a Chiefs uniform for the foreseeable future," general manager Brett Veach said. "He understands our expectations of him as a member of this team and community. This extension is contingent upon the conditions Tyreek agreed to adhere to upon his return to the team in July.

"Tyreek is an elite player in this league and has played a major role in our team's success, and we're pleased that he'll continue to make an impact for us."

The extension comes only months after Hill, 25, was being investigated by the Johnson County (Kansas) District Attorney's office regarding injuries to his son. The prosecutor announced in April that Hill would not be charged.

On the field, Hill has been exceptional for the Chiefs. One of the NFL's fastest players, Hill's receptions, yards and receiving touchdowns have increased in each of his three seasons. Last year, in Mahomes' first season as a starter, Hill caught 87 passes for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue my playing career here in Kansas City," Hill said in a statement. "Kansas City is my home, and I appreciate the love and support from Clark Hunt, Coach [Andy] Reid and Brett Veach along with my coaches and teammates. To Chiefs Kingdom, you're the best fans in the world."

Hill avoided controversy for much of his time with the Chiefs until this year, when he was being investigated for possible child abuse. After it was announced he would not be charged, audio surfaced of a discussion between Hill and his fiancee about their son's injuries. Hill at one point told her, "You need to be terrified of me, too,'' before adding a derogatory term.

The Chiefs suspended Hill from offseason practice after the audio became public. He was cleared to play in time for training camp when the NFL announced Hill would not be suspended in regard to the incident.

Hill joined the Chiefs under controversy as a fifth-round draft pick in 2016. He had pleaded guilty two years earlier in Oklahoma to punching and choking his pregnant girlfriend.