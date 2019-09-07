        <
        >

          Shaw: Stanford QB Costello to return vs. UCF

          play
          UCF's Harris hauls in Gabriel's 3rd TD pass (0:29)

          Dillon Gabriel stays composed on a botched snap and finds Alex Harris wide open for a 26-yard score, his third touchdown toss of the game. (0:29)

          11:10 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello is expected to return next week against UCF and does not have a head injury, Stanford coach David Shaw told ESPN Saturday.

          Shaw announced Thursday that Costello would not play in Saturday's game against USC after the senior exited last week's 17-7 win against Northwestern after receiving a hit to the head.

          Costello was going into a sliding motion against Northwestern when he absorbed a forearm to the head, but the play did not draw a targeting penalty.

          "I believe the officials on the field and replay officials missed the call," Shaw said earlier this week. "I thought it was an ejectable offense. I've communicated with a lot of different people in a lot of different places. It was unfortunate it was missed."

          Redshirt sophomore Davis Mills will start in his place against the Trojans.

          Mills, ESPN's No. 2-ranked ranked pocket passer in the Class of 2017, was 7-for-14 for 81 yards in relief of Costello, a second-team All-Pac-12 selection last year.

          Information from ESPN's Kyle Bonagura was used in this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices