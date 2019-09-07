Shaw: Stanford QB Costello to return vs. UCF

Dillon Gabriel stays composed on a botched snap and finds Alex Harris wide open for a 26-yard score, his third touchdown toss of the game. (0:29)

Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello is expected to return next week against UCF and does not have a head injury, Stanford coach David Shaw told ESPN Saturday.

Shaw announced Thursday that Costello would not play in Saturday's game against USC after the senior exited last week's 17-7 win against Northwestern after receiving a hit to the head.

Costello was going into a sliding motion against Northwestern when he absorbed a forearm to the head, but the play did not draw a targeting penalty.

"I believe the officials on the field and replay officials missed the call," Shaw said earlier this week. "I thought it was an ejectable offense. I've communicated with a lot of different people in a lot of different places. It was unfortunate it was missed."

Redshirt sophomore Davis Mills will start in his place against the Trojans.

Mills, ESPN's No. 2-ranked ranked pocket passer in the Class of 2017, was 7-for-14 for 81 yards in relief of Costello, a second-team All-Pac-12 selection last year.

Information from ESPN's Kyle Bonagura was used in this report.