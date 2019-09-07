Sources: Fins extend lineman Davis through '22

DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins signed starting offensive lineman Jesse Davis to a three-year, $15 million extension, league sources told ESPN on Saturday.

The deal, which includes $8.5 million guaranteed, will keep Davis under contract through 2022.

Miami values Davis' adaptability and versatility. He has moved from swing guard to starting right guard to starting right tackle over the last two years.

Davis spent most of the summer at right tackle, but he began taking snaps at left tackle this week after the Dolphins traded Laremy Tunsil.

On an offensive line full of new faces, Davis provides some stability.

The extension also marks a steep rise for Davis, a 2015 undrafted free agent out of Idaho who joined Miami's practice squad in November 2016. He has a $645,000 base salary as an exclusive rights free agent this season, so the deal is a nice raise for him.