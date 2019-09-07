Source: Rams, Hekker agree to extension

The Los Angeles Rams and punter Johnny Hekker have agreed to terms on a one-year, $4.25 million contract extension, which includes $3 million in guarantees, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hekker is now under contract with the team through the 2023 season and has $18.75 million remaining on his deal.

Hekker is a four-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection. He has appeared in 112 games and averages 47 yards per punt.

A former high school quarterback, Hekker's arm has been utilized on several trick plays throughout his seven-season career. He has completed 11 of 19 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown.

He also has stepped in as a kicker. Last season, after kicker Greg Zuerlein suffered a groin injury during pregame warmups in Week 2, Hekker kicked a 20-yard field goal and an extra point in a 34-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Hekker's deal comes only days after the Rams signed quarterback Jared Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension, with a record-breaking $110 million in guarantees, and tight end Tyler Higbee signed a four-year extension worth $31 million over his five remaining seasons.

The Rams open the season Sunday on the road against the Carolina Panthers.