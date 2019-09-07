Concussion to keep Redskins' Reed out of opener

Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed will miss the season opener because of a concussion suffered two weeks ago. Reed was not cleared from the concussion protocol Saturday and did not make the trip to Philadelphia, a source told ESPN.

Reed suffered a concussion in the third preseason game on a hit by Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal that drew a penalty and later a $28,075 fine. Reed has possibly suffered as many as seven concussions since he started playing at the University of Florida.

The Redskins had expressed optimism before the week began that Reed would return. He was a limited participant in practice all week.

His absence is a big blow to a Redskins offense entering Sunday's road game against the Eagles. Their passing game centers on his skills and there's a lack of experience at receiver, with only one of them having played more than three career games.

Reed has endured numerous injuries throughout his career; he missed three games last year because of foot and ankle injuries. He looked more explosive this summer than he has in several years, fueling optimism among the Redskins about what he could do this season.