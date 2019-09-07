Source: Patriots extend CB Jones through 2022

Dan Orlovsky sees the Patriots' defense stopping JuJu Smith-Schuster and leading them to a win at home. (0:44)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots and fourth-year cornerback Jonathan Jones have reached agreement on a three-year extension worth a base value of $21 million, a league source told ESPN on Saturday.

The deal ties Jones, an ascending player who was a significant part of the Patriots' game plan against Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill in the AFC Championship Game, to the team through the 2022 season.

Jones was set to play the 2019 season under his $3.095 million restricted free-agent tender and become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The extension, which could be worth up to $25 million if all incentives and bonuses are reached, provides him more immediate financial security. It also represents his first major, multiyear contract after entering the NFL with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2016.

Jones played in all 16 regular-season games last season and totaled 50 tackles with 3 interceptions and 1.5 sacks. His coverage on Hill in the AFC title game helped limit the dangerous receiver to just one catch. Over the first three years of his career, Jones has played 48 regular-season games (10 starts) and seven playoff games (two starts), initially making his mark as a core special-teams player before his role expanded on defense.

The slot cornerback market has risen steadily across the NFL, with recent deals for Justin Coleman (Lions) and Tavon Young (Ravens) averaging $9 million per season.

The Patriots open the 2019 season on Sunday night against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.