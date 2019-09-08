Vikings wideout Diggs (hamstring) to play Sun.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is nursing a strained hamstring that has him listed as questionable, is active for the team's season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Diggs missed Wednesday's practice and was limited in Thursday's and Friday's sessions because of the hamstring injury.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, when asked Friday whether he was optimistic about Diggs being able to play, said, "We'll see. I don't know."

Diggs missed only one game in 2018, his first 1,000-yard receiving season as a pro. He was held out of the Vikings' win over Detroit in Week 9 after he injured his ribs the week before.