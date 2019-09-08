Sources: Dak makes $50M outside of NFL salary

Steve Young breaks down whether the Cowboys should offer Dak Prescott a contract that would make him among the highest-paid players in the NFL. (0:42)

There are 50-plus million reasons that Dak Prescott is not pushing for a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott has loss of value and disability insurance policies, as well as multiyear endorsement deals, that are valued at over $50 million, league sources told ESPN.

The insurance policies protect the star quarterback against a career-threatening injury. The endorsement deals, worth more than what some starting NFL quarterbacks are making, are in place for years, according to sources.

This all contributes to why Prescott has not been in a rush to make a deal with Dallas unless he believes it's a fair one, according to sources. The sides have been discussing a new deal, but while Prescott would like a new contract, he doesn't feel the need to have one this season.

The Cowboys have signed star running back Ezekiel Elliott, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, linebacker Jaylon Smith and right tackle La'el Collins to deals totaling $185.5 million in guaranteed money this offseason -- and now will turn their attention to Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

One factor for the Cowboys to keep in mind is that they could have not one tag to use on a free agent next offseason, but two.

If there is no collective bargaining agreement extension before the start of next season, teams will get to use franchise and transition tags on prospective free agents, meaning the Cowboys would have the ability to tag both Prescott and cornerback Byron Jones.