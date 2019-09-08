Sources: Dak's wait bolstered by insurance, ads

Steve Young breaks down whether the Cowboys should offer Dak Prescott a contract that would make him among the highest-paid players in the NFL. (0:42)

There are 50-plus million reasons that Dak Prescott is not pushing for a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Prescott has loss-of-value and disability insurance policies, as well as multiyear endorsement deals, that all together are valued at more than $50 million, league sources told ESPN.

The insurance policies protect the star quarterback if he has a career-threatening injury. The endorsement deals, worth more than what some starting NFL quarterbacks are making, are in place for years, according to sources.

Superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald also had large insurance policies to protect himself from significant injuries while he was negotiating his long-term deal last year with the Los Angeles Rams.

But unlike Donald, who reportedly declined an offer that would have guaranteed him $90 million while forcing him to assume the risk of playing for the Rams under a base salary of $1.8 million in 2017, Prescott has the added security of his endorsements and potential off-the-field earnings -- along with the financial protection of insurance, which can be difficult to collect.

This all contributes to why Prescott has not been in a rush to make a deal with Dallas unless he believes it's fair, according to sources. The sides have been discussing a new deal, but while Prescott would like a new contract, he doesn't feel the need to have one this season.

The bottom line for Prescott is that he is not in the same financial position as a typical fourth-round draft pick who could be forced into accepting a team-friendly offer. Whether he gets tagged for more than $30 million, or his insurance or endorsement revenue comes into play, or Dallas lets him walk as a free agent and he gets a market-value deal from another team, Prescott figures to be in a unique situation.

The Cowboys have signed star running back Ezekiel Elliott, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, linebacker Jaylon Smith and right tackle La'el Collins to deals totaling $185.5 million in guaranteed money this offseason -- and now will turn their attention to Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

One factor for the Cowboys to keep in mind is that they could have not one tag to use on a free agent next offseason, but two.

If there is no collective bargaining agreement extension before the start of next season, teams will get to use franchise and transition tags on prospective free agents, meaning the Cowboys would have the ability to tag both Prescott and cornerback Byron Jones.