NFL Week 1 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis

It's opening Sunday of the 2019 NFL season, and 30 out of 32 teams remain 0-0 as the day kicks off. Stay tuned here for live updates, analysis, injury intel and much more. You can also keep track of live updated scores and the full Week 1 schedule.
We have NFL Nation reporters covering every game, along with gambling and fantasy analysts chiming in on all the big news of the day. Before the games kick off, be sure to check out gambling nuggets for each game, best bets and check the updated fantasy rankings.
Jump to a matchup:
KC-JAX | LAR-CAR | ATL-MIN
TEN-CLE | WSH-PHI | BUF-NYJ
BAL-MIA | IND-LAC | CIN-SEA
NYG-DAL | SF-TB | DET-ARI
PIT-NE
Chiefs at Jaguars
1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: KC -3.5 (50)
Chiefs inactives: OG Nick Allegretti, OG Ryan Hunter, SS Jordan Lucas, ILB Reggie Ragland, OT Martinas Rankin, DT Khalen Saunders, TE Deon Yelder
Jaguars inactives: WR C.J. Board, OLB Austin Calitro, DT Marcell Dareus, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, TE Josh Oliver, RB Devine Ozigbo, OT Cam Robinson
Highlights:
Sammy Watkins gets behind the Jags defense and races in for another score:
Another 1️⃣. @SammyWatkins can't be stopped! 😤#KCvsJAX 📺: KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/tMKPiQMfXs— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2019
Though he got hurt on the play, Nick Foles finds DJ Chark for a 35-yard touchdown:
New team, same magic.@NickFoles throws an absolute DIME to @DJChark82 for the @Jaguars TD! #KCvsJAX— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/HUcxrEPzpB
Patrick Mahomes to Sammy Watkins for a 68-yard touchdown!
Have you heard... THE @CHIEFS ARE BACK!@PatrickMahomes to @SammyWatkins for the 68-yard TD! #KCvsJAX— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/MHCOv666ah
Sammy Watkins talked on Friday about how he thought he was going to have his best NFL season. That remains to be seen but he's off to a pretty good start after his 68-yard catch on the Chiefs first drive. He took a short pass and outran defenders to the end zone.
Injuries:
Jacksonville's Nick Foles was declared out for the game with a left shoulder injury, with Gardner Minshew II taking over at QB.
Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill was declared out, also with a shoulder injury.
Rams at Panthers
1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: LAR -1.5 (50)
Rams inactives: OT Bobby Evans, DT Greg Gaines, DB David Long, TE Johnny Mundt, LB Obo Okoronkwo, C Coleman Shelton, WR Nsimba Webster
Panthers inactives: DT Vernon Butler, OT Brandon Greene, QB Will Grier, DE Bruce Irvin, ILB Jordan Kunaszyk., OT Greg Little, WR Brandon Zylstra
Highlights:
Malcolm Brown scores the first touchdown of the season for the Rams:
#LARams RB Malcolm Brown up the middle for a TOUCHDOWN! @MallyCat_28 #LARvsCAR— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/cSxMjNaqpg
Falcons at Vikings
1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: MIN -3.5 (47)
Falcons inactives: OG Jamon Brown, OT Matt Gono, RB Brian Hill, DB Jordan Miller, RB Qadree Ollison, DT Deadrin Senat, WR Olamide Zaccheaus
Vikings inactives: TE Tyler Conklin, WR Josh Doctson, DT Jalyn Holmes, CB Mike Hughes, OG Dru Samia, OT Oli Udoh, DT Armon Watts
Highlights:
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins goes up and over for the score, and stages an ... interesting celebration:
.@KirkCousins8 going up and over! #SKOL #ATLvsMIN— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/3z1TA9cUuu
Dalvin Cook starts his season of right with a 19-yard run for the score:
The @Vikings are cookin' in Minnesota.@DalvinCook runs for the 19-yard TD! #ATLvsMIN— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/eRZ5mVL8F5
Adam Thielen gets the Vikings on the board with his first TD of the season:
Football is back so @AThielen19 is catching TDs 🙌🙌🙌 #ATLvsMIN— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/Lprd0t7wG4
Anthony Barr springs free for an early sack:
When you leave @AnthonyBarr unblocked, bad things are going to happen.#Skol pic.twitter.com/5yY0ohzIk9— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 8, 2019
The Timberwolves took the occasion to wish their fellow Minnesotans a great season, and unearthed a classic throwback image of Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss:
#SKOL— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) September 8, 2019
Have a great season, @Vikings! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/a6km4JZrCR
Titans at Browns
1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: CLE -5.5 (45)
Titans inactives: OG Nate Davis, RB Dalyn Dawkins, DE Matt Dickerson, LB Reggie Gilbert, LB David Long, OG Kevin Pamphile, CB Tye Smith
Browns inactives: OLB Genard Avery, OG Austin Corbett, QB Garrett Gilbert, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, LB Sione Takitaki, WR Taywan Taylor, OG Wyatt Teller
Highlights:
Derrick Henry goes over the top to put the Titans ahead in the second quarter:
FEED THE KING 👑@KingHenry_2 | #TENvsCLE pic.twitter.com/vBaZWGSMn9— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 8, 2019
Browns RB Dontrell Hilliard had his first touchdown rush of the season -- and celebrated in style:
First TD ☑️— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 8, 2019
First jump into the #DawgPound ☑️#TENvsCLE | @D_Hilliard26 pic.twitter.com/K9xEwPDxXU
Titans coach Mike Vrabel -- and his excellent mustache -- are ready for Cleveland:
Coach Vrabel (@CoachVrabel50) is back in his home state and ready to work. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Ddvg61E3qG— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 8, 2019
Redskins at Eagles
1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: PHI -10.5 (44.5)
Redskins inactives: DT Treyvon Hester, OG Wes Martin, QB Colt McCoy, CB Fabian Moreau, RB Adrian Peterson, C Ross Pierschbacher, TE Jordan Reed
Eagles inactives: OLB Kamu Grugier-Hill, DE Daeshon Hall, OG Nate Herbig, OT Jordan Mailata, DE Shareef Miller, OT Matt Pryor, QB Nate Sudfeld
Highlights:
A beautiful 70-yard pass from Case Keenum to Terry McLaurin put Washington ahead 17-0:
The @Redskins are rolling!@CaseKeenum launches a 70-yard TD to Terry McLaurin! #WASvsPHI— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/BwbI66IR13
Vernon Davis' touchdown moves him past Shannon Sharpe on the all-time list for tight ends. Davis now has 63 career touchdowns. Few would be more entertaining as Davis hurdled a defender along the sideline en route to the score.
Vernon Davis looking spry in Week 1 en route to a long touchdown:
.@VernonDavis85 just HURDLED a guy on his way to the 48-yard TD! #WASvsPHI— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/uw3kBbYn2x
Everyone's favorite orange ... thing ... Gritty is fired up for Eagles football!
Go birds. pic.twitter.com/ipaIMdllyI— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 8, 2019
And our own Field Yates drops a pretty remarkable stat about Adrian Peterson, who is inactive Sunday:
For the first time in his 13-year NFL career, Adrian Peterson is a healthy scratch.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 8, 2019
Bills at Jets
1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: NYJ -2.5 (40.5)
Bills inactives: OT Ryan Bates, OG Ike Boettger, DB Jaquan Johnson, TE Tyler Kroft, SS Dean Marlowe, OT Conor McDermott, WR Andre Roberts
Jets inactives: OT Chuma Edoga, DT Foley Fatukasi, DE John Franklin-Myers, DB Bennett Jackson, DE Kyle Phillips, RB Bilal Powell, DE Nathan Shepherd
Highlights:
Le'Veon Bell became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 8,000 yards from scrimmage. Bell did it in the first quarter of his 63rd game. Eric Dickerson did it in 64 games.
Welcome to the Jets, C.J. Mosley!
Immediate impact.— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019
CJ MOSLEY PICK-6 in his first game with the @nyjets! @TreyDeuce32RTR
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/gyj0kuDkFU
Jets franchise icon Joe Namath is in the building!
.@RealJoeNamath is ready to go. #BUFvsNYJ | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/BKOLsq2rp5— #TakeFlight (@nyjets) September 8, 2019
Ravens at Dolphins
1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BAL -7 (40)
Ravens inactives: LB Otaro Alaka, LB Jaylon Ferguson, DT Daylon Mack, QB Trace McSorley, OG Ben Powers, WR Jaleel Scott, OT Greg Senat
Dolphins inactives: OG Shaq Calhoun, RB Myles Gaskin, DE Trent Harris, RB Patrick Laird, OT Isaiah Prince, OG Chris Reed, DB Ken Webster
Highlights:
Guess who? It's another TD from Lamar Jackson, this time to Miles Boykin:
.@KirkCousins8 going up and over! #SKOL #ATLvsMIN— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/3z1TA9cUuu
Yet another touchdown pass, this time Lamar Jackson finds Willie Snead:
Lamar Jackson can't stop throwing dimes 🎯— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019
33-yard TD to @Willie_Snead4G! #BALvsMIA @lj_era8
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/R0Ys96PCWE
It's another long touchdown from Lamar Jackson to Marquise Brown!
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019
Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown connect on the 83-YARD TOUCHDOWN! #BALvsMIA @lj_era8 @primetime_jet
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/APB2UDrGXf
Rookie wideout Marquise Brown grabs his first NFL touchdown:
HOLLYWOOD ‼️— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 8, 2019
WELCOME TO THE NFL @Primetime_jet. pic.twitter.com/6e5cN34eSk
Mark Ingram II off to a great start with a 50-yard scamper:
.@MarkIngram21 just went BEASTMODE for 50 yards! #BALvsMIA— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019
📺: CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/yMJlWBnSO1
Ryan Fitzpatrick is the first player to throw an interception for eight different teams.
The city pride rolls on as the Orioles wish the Ravens luck this season as well:
Good luck this season, @Ravens. Let's go! 😤#RavensFlock | #Birdland pic.twitter.com/2kO4XGp6JV— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 8, 2019
Colts at Chargers
4:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: LAC -6.5 (44.5)
It's the start of the 2019 season -- and a birthday! -- for Pierre Desir and Rigoberto Sanchez:
The Gameday Birthday Boys.— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 8, 2019
HBD @pierre_desir & @Rigojio88! 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/mHPUzNOG1l
Bengals at Seahawks
4:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: SEA -10 (44)
Russell Wilson's ready for the season to get started:
Week 1 #GoHawks #WeReady pic.twitter.com/JxW0F3MAwe— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 8, 2019
Meanwhile, Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology on Saturday reported taking two $20,000 moneyline bets on the Seahawks to beat the Bengals at -470 odds, per ESPN's David Purdum.
Giants at Cowboys
4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: DAL -7.5 (45.5)
Expect to see Saquon Barkley back at the World's Greatest Arena again this NBA season, but for now, he's got business to take care of against Dallas:
.@saquon we look forward to seeing you @thegarden, but it's time to turn it up today 👊 #NYGvsDAL pic.twitter.com/jjlVR8Z3KR— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) September 8, 2019
49ers at Buccaneers
4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: TB -1 (51)
ESPN Bucs reporter Jenna Laine offers some advice to the fans heading to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday:
Heat index in Tampa has been hovering around 110 the last few days. Please, folks...HYDRATE.— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 8, 2019
Lions at Cardinals
4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: DET -2.5 (46)
After the Kyler Murray, David Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald & Co. show takes the field for its first 30 minutes of regular-season action together, Bret Michaels will take over to entertain the fans at halftime:
I am fired up & ready to rock @NFL @AZCardinals #HalftimeShow! @nflnetwork @kurt13warner @SteveMariucci you are awesome!🤘🏻🎸☠️🏈 #NFL #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/Za91MeAs1R— Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) September 8, 2019
Lions rookie TE T.J. Hockenson has a large contingent here in Arizona. Some of his family friends (pictured) from his hometown estimated 100 or so Hockenson supporters will be in attendance today against Arizona.
Steelers at Patriots
8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Spread: NE -6 (49)
New Patriot Antonio Brown has landed in New England:
Antonio Brown's first touchdown in New England -- 11:40 a.m. ET in Warwick, Rhode Island (on ESPN's NFL Countdown). pic.twitter.com/np3NgOayam— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 8, 2019