          NFL Week 1 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis

          11:42 AM ET
          It's opening Sunday of the 2019 NFL season, and 30 out of 32 teams remain 0-0 as the day kicks off. Stay tuned here for live updates, analysis, injury intel and much more. You can also keep track of live updated scores and the full Week 1 schedule.

          We have NFL Nation reporters covering every game, along with gambling and fantasy analysts chiming in on all the big news of the day. Before the games kick off, be sure to check out gambling nuggets for each game, best bets and check the updated fantasy rankings.

          Chiefs at Jaguars

          1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: KC -3.5 (50)

          Chiefs inactives: OG Nick Allegretti, OG Ryan Hunter, SS Jordan Lucas, ILB Reggie Ragland, OT Martinas Rankin, DT Khalen Saunders, TE Deon Yelder

          Jaguars inactives: WR C.J. Board, OLB Austin Calitro, DT Marcell Dareus, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, TE Josh Oliver, RB Devine Ozigbo, OT Cam Robinson

          Highlights:

          Sammy Watkins gets behind the Jags defense and races in for another score:

          Though he got hurt on the play, Nick Foles finds DJ Chark for a 35-yard touchdown:

          Patrick Mahomes to Sammy Watkins for a 68-yard touchdown!

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Sammy Watkins talked on Friday about how he thought he was going to have his best NFL season. That remains to be seen but he's off to a pretty good start after his 68-yard catch on the Chiefs first drive. He took a short pass and outran defenders to the end zone.

          Adam Teicher, ESPN Staff Writer1h ago

          Injuries:

          Jacksonville's Nick Foles was declared out for the game with a left shoulder injury, with Gardner Minshew II taking over at QB.

          Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill was declared out, also with a shoulder injury.

          Rams at Panthers

          1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: LAR -1.5 (50)

          Rams inactives: OT Bobby Evans, DT Greg Gaines, DB David Long, TE Johnny Mundt, LB Obo Okoronkwo, C Coleman Shelton, WR Nsimba Webster

          Panthers inactives: DT Vernon Butler, OT Brandon Greene, QB Will Grier, DE Bruce Irvin, ILB Jordan Kunaszyk., OT Greg Little, WR Brandon Zylstra

          Highlights:

          Malcolm Brown scores the first touchdown of the season for the Rams:

          Falcons at Vikings

          1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: MIN -3.5 (47)

          Falcons inactives: OG Jamon Brown, OT Matt Gono, RB Brian Hill, DB Jordan Miller, RB Qadree Ollison, DT Deadrin Senat, WR Olamide Zaccheaus

          Vikings inactives: TE Tyler Conklin, WR Josh Doctson, DT Jalyn Holmes, CB Mike Hughes, OG Dru Samia, OT Oli Udoh, DT Armon Watts

          Highlights:

          Vikings QB Kirk Cousins goes up and over for the score, and stages an ... interesting celebration:

          Dalvin Cook starts his season of right with a 19-yard run for the score:

          Adam Thielen gets the Vikings on the board with his first TD of the season:

          Anthony Barr springs free for an early sack:

          The Timberwolves took the occasion to wish their fellow Minnesotans a great season, and unearthed a classic throwback image of Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss:

          Titans at Browns

          1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: CLE -5.5 (45)

          Titans inactives: OG Nate Davis, RB Dalyn Dawkins, DE Matt Dickerson, LB Reggie Gilbert, LB David Long, OG Kevin Pamphile, CB Tye Smith

          Browns inactives: OLB Genard Avery, OG Austin Corbett, QB Garrett Gilbert, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, LB Sione Takitaki, WR Taywan Taylor, OG Wyatt Teller

          Highlights:

          Derrick Henry goes over the top to put the Titans ahead in the second quarter:

          Browns RB Dontrell Hilliard had his first touchdown rush of the season -- and celebrated in style:

          Titans coach Mike Vrabel -- and his excellent mustache -- are ready for Cleveland:

          Redskins at Eagles

          1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: PHI -10.5 (44.5)

          Redskins inactives: DT Treyvon Hester, OG Wes Martin, QB Colt McCoy, CB Fabian Moreau, RB Adrian Peterson, C Ross Pierschbacher, TE Jordan Reed

          Eagles inactives: OLB Kamu Grugier-Hill, DE Daeshon Hall, OG Nate Herbig, OT Jordan Mailata, DE Shareef Miller, OT Matt Pryor, QB Nate Sudfeld

          Highlights:

          A beautiful 70-yard pass from Case Keenum to Terry McLaurin put Washington ahead 17-0:

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Vernon Davis' touchdown moves him past Shannon Sharpe on the all-time list for tight ends. Davis now has 63 career touchdowns. Few would be more entertaining as Davis hurdled a defender along the sideline en route to the score.

          John Keim, ESPN Staff Writer1h ago

          Vernon Davis looking spry in Week 1 en route to a long touchdown:

          Everyone's favorite orange ... thing ... Gritty is fired up for Eagles football!

          And our own Field Yates drops a pretty remarkable stat about Adrian Peterson, who is inactive Sunday:

          Bills at Jets

          1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: NYJ -2.5 (40.5)

          Bills inactives: OT Ryan Bates, OG Ike Boettger, DB Jaquan Johnson, TE Tyler Kroft, SS Dean Marlowe, OT Conor McDermott, WR Andre Roberts

          Jets inactives: OT Chuma Edoga, DT Foley Fatukasi, DE John Franklin-Myers, DB Bennett Jackson, DE Kyle Phillips, RB Bilal Powell, DE Nathan Shepherd

          Highlights:

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Le'Veon Bell became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 8,000 yards from scrimmage. Bell did it in the first quarter of his 63rd game. Eric Dickerson did it in 64 games.

          Rich Cimini, ESPN Staff Writer47m ago

          Welcome to the Jets, C.J. Mosley!

          Jets franchise icon Joe Namath is in the building!

          Ravens at Dolphins

          1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BAL -7 (40)

          Ravens inactives: LB Otaro Alaka, LB Jaylon Ferguson, DT Daylon Mack, QB Trace McSorley, OG Ben Powers, WR Jaleel Scott, OT Greg Senat

          Dolphins inactives: OG Shaq Calhoun, RB Myles Gaskin, DE Trent Harris, RB Patrick Laird, OT Isaiah Prince, OG Chris Reed, DB Ken Webster

          Highlights:

          Guess who? It's another TD from Lamar Jackson, this time to Miles Boykin:

          Yet another touchdown pass, this time Lamar Jackson finds Willie Snead:

          It's another long touchdown from Lamar Jackson to Marquise Brown!

          Rookie wideout Marquise Brown grabs his first NFL touchdown:

          Mark Ingram II off to a great start with a 50-yard scamper:

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Ryan Fitzpatrick is the first player to throw an interception for eight different teams.

          Cameron Wolfe, ESPN Staff Writer30m ago

          The city pride rolls on as the Orioles wish the Ravens luck this season as well:

          Colts at Chargers

          4:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: LAC -6.5 (44.5)

          It's the start of the 2019 season -- and a birthday! -- for Pierre Desir and Rigoberto Sanchez:

          Bengals at Seahawks

          4:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: SEA -10 (44)

          Russell Wilson's ready for the season to get started:

          Meanwhile, Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology on Saturday reported taking two $20,000 moneyline bets on the Seahawks to beat the Bengals at -470 odds, per ESPN's David Purdum.

          Giants at Cowboys

          4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: DAL -7.5 (45.5)

          Expect to see Saquon Barkley back at the World's Greatest Arena again this NBA season, but for now, he's got business to take care of against Dallas:

          49ers at Buccaneers

          4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: TB -1 (51)

          ESPN Bucs reporter Jenna Laine offers some advice to the fans heading to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday:

          Lions at Cardinals

          4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: DET -2.5 (46)

          After the Kyler Murray, David Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald & Co. show takes the field for its first 30 minutes of regular-season action together, Bret Michaels will take over to entertain the fans at halftime:

          ESPN Staff Writer

          Lions rookie TE T.J. Hockenson has a large contingent here in Arizona. Some of his family friends (pictured) from his hometown estimated 100 or so Hockenson supporters will be in attendance today against Arizona.

          Michael Rothstein, ESPN Staff Writer44m ago

          Steelers at Patriots

          8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Spread: NE -6 (49)

          New Patriot Antonio Brown has landed in New England:

