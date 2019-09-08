NFL Week 1 live game updates: Highlights, injuries, analysis

Matthew Berry loves both Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida and thinks they will both go over their projections. (1:21)

How does the 49ers backfield shake out? (1:21)

It's opening Sunday of the 2019 NFL season, and 30 out of 32 teams remain 0-0 as the day kicks off. Stay tuned here for live updates, analysis, injury intel and much more. You can also keep track of live updated scores and the full Week 1 schedule.

We have NFL Nation reporters covering every game, along with gambling and fantasy analysts chiming in on all the big news of the day. Before the games kick off, be sure to check out gambling nuggets for each game, best bets and check the updated fantasy rankings.

Jump to a matchup:

KC-JAX | LAR-CAR | ATL-MIN

TEN-CLE | WSH-PHI | BUF-NYJ

BAL-MIA | IND-LAC | CIN-SEA

NYG-DAL | SF-TB | DET-ARI

PIT-NE

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: KC -3.5 (50)

Chiefs inactives: OG Nick Allegretti, OG Ryan Hunter, SS Jordan Lucas, ILB Reggie Ragland, OT Martinas Rankin, DT Khalen Saunders, TE Deon Yelder

Jaguars inactives: WR C.J. Board, OLB Austin Calitro, DT Marcell Dareus, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, TE Josh Oliver, RB Devine Ozigbo, OT Cam Robinson

Highlights:

Sammy Watkins gets behind the Jags defense and races in for another score:

Though he got hurt on the play, Nick Foles finds DJ Chark for a 35-yard touchdown:

Patrick Mahomes to Sammy Watkins for a 68-yard touchdown!

ESPN Staff Writer Sammy Watkins talked on Friday about how he thought he was going to have his best NFL season. That remains to be seen but he's off to a pretty good start after his 68-yard catch on the Chiefs first drive. He took a short pass and outran defenders to the end zone.

Injuries:

Jacksonville's Nick Foles was declared out for the game with a left shoulder injury, with Gardner Minshew II taking over at QB.

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill was declared out, also with a shoulder injury.

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: LAR -1.5 (50)

Rams inactives: OT Bobby Evans, DT Greg Gaines, DB David Long, TE Johnny Mundt, LB Obo Okoronkwo, C Coleman Shelton, WR Nsimba Webster

Panthers inactives: DT Vernon Butler, OT Brandon Greene, QB Will Grier, DE Bruce Irvin, ILB Jordan Kunaszyk., OT Greg Little, WR Brandon Zylstra

Highlights:

Malcolm Brown scores the first touchdown of the season for the Rams:

#LARams RB Malcolm Brown up the middle for a TOUCHDOWN! @MallyCat_28 #LARvsCAR



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app



Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/cSxMjNaqpg — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: MIN -3.5 (47)

Falcons inactives: OG Jamon Brown, OT Matt Gono, RB Brian Hill, DB Jordan Miller, RB Qadree Ollison, DT Deadrin Senat, WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Vikings inactives: TE Tyler Conklin, WR Josh Doctson, DT Jalyn Holmes, CB Mike Hughes, OG Dru Samia, OT Oli Udoh, DT Armon Watts

Highlights:

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins goes up and over for the score, and stages an ... interesting celebration:

Dalvin Cook starts his season of right with a 19-yard run for the score:

Adam Thielen gets the Vikings on the board with his first TD of the season:

Football is back so @AThielen19 is catching TDs 🙌🙌🙌 #ATLvsMIN



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app



Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/Lprd0t7wG4 — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019

Anthony Barr springs free for an early sack:

The Timberwolves took the occasion to wish their fellow Minnesotans a great season, and unearthed a classic throwback image of Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss:

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: CLE -5.5 (45)

Titans inactives: OG Nate Davis, RB Dalyn Dawkins, DE Matt Dickerson, LB Reggie Gilbert, LB David Long, OG Kevin Pamphile, CB Tye Smith

Browns inactives: OLB Genard Avery, OG Austin Corbett, QB Garrett Gilbert, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, LB Sione Takitaki, WR Taywan Taylor, OG Wyatt Teller

Highlights:

Derrick Henry goes over the top to put the Titans ahead in the second quarter:

Browns RB Dontrell Hilliard had his first touchdown rush of the season -- and celebrated in style:

Titans coach Mike Vrabel -- and his excellent mustache -- are ready for Cleveland:

Coach Vrabel (@CoachVrabel50) is back in his home state and ready to work. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Ddvg61E3qG — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 8, 2019

1 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: PHI -10.5 (44.5)

Redskins inactives: DT Treyvon Hester, OG Wes Martin, QB Colt McCoy, CB Fabian Moreau, RB Adrian Peterson, C Ross Pierschbacher, TE Jordan Reed

Eagles inactives: OLB Kamu Grugier-Hill, DE Daeshon Hall, OG Nate Herbig, OT Jordan Mailata, DE Shareef Miller, OT Matt Pryor, QB Nate Sudfeld

Highlights:

A beautiful 70-yard pass from Case Keenum to Terry McLaurin put Washington ahead 17-0:

ESPN Staff Writer Vernon Davis' touchdown moves him past Shannon Sharpe on the all-time list for tight ends. Davis now has 63 career touchdowns. Few would be more entertaining as Davis hurdled a defender along the sideline en route to the score.

Vernon Davis looking spry in Week 1 en route to a long touchdown:

.@VernonDavis85 just HURDLED a guy on his way to the 48-yard TD! #WASvsPHI



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app



Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/uw3kBbYn2x — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019

Everyone's favorite orange ... thing ... Gritty is fired up for Eagles football!

And our own Field Yates drops a pretty remarkable stat about Adrian Peterson, who is inactive Sunday:

For the first time in his 13-year NFL career, Adrian Peterson is a healthy scratch. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 8, 2019

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: NYJ -2.5 (40.5)

Bills inactives: OT Ryan Bates, OG Ike Boettger, DB Jaquan Johnson, TE Tyler Kroft, SS Dean Marlowe, OT Conor McDermott, WR Andre Roberts

Jets inactives: OT Chuma Edoga, DT Foley Fatukasi, DE John Franklin-Myers, DB Bennett Jackson, DE Kyle Phillips, RB Bilal Powell, DE Nathan Shepherd

Highlights:

ESPN Staff Writer Le'Veon Bell became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 8,000 yards from scrimmage. Bell did it in the first quarter of his 63rd game. Eric Dickerson did it in 64 games.

Welcome to the Jets, C.J. Mosley!

Immediate impact.



CJ MOSLEY PICK-6 in his first game with the @nyjets! @TreyDeuce32RTR



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app



Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/gyj0kuDkFU — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019

Jets franchise icon Joe Namath is in the building!

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: BAL -7 (40)

Ravens inactives: LB Otaro Alaka, LB Jaylon Ferguson, DT Daylon Mack, QB Trace McSorley, OG Ben Powers, WR Jaleel Scott, OT Greg Senat

Dolphins inactives: OG Shaq Calhoun, RB Myles Gaskin, DE Trent Harris, RB Patrick Laird, OT Isaiah Prince, OG Chris Reed, DB Ken Webster

Highlights:

Guess who? It's another TD from Lamar Jackson, this time to Miles Boykin:

Yet another touchdown pass, this time Lamar Jackson finds Willie Snead:

It's another long touchdown from Lamar Jackson to Marquise Brown!

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown connect on the 83-YARD TOUCHDOWN! #BALvsMIA @lj_era8 @primetime_jet



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app



Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/APB2UDrGXf — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019

Rookie wideout Marquise Brown grabs his first NFL touchdown:

Mark Ingram II off to a great start with a 50-yard scamper:

.@MarkIngram21 just went BEASTMODE for 50 yards! #BALvsMIA



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app



Watch on mobile: https://t.co/PoZiStO3mL pic.twitter.com/yMJlWBnSO1 — NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2019

ESPN Staff Writer Ryan Fitzpatrick is the first player to throw an interception for eight different teams.

The city pride rolls on as the Orioles wish the Ravens luck this season as well:

4:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: LAC -6.5 (44.5)

It's the start of the 2019 season -- and a birthday! -- for Pierre Desir and Rigoberto Sanchez:

4:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: SEA -10 (44)

Russell Wilson's ready for the season to get started:

Meanwhile, Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology on Saturday reported taking two $20,000 moneyline bets on the Seahawks to beat the Bengals at -470 odds, per ESPN's David Purdum.

4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: DAL -7.5 (45.5)

Expect to see Saquon Barkley back at the World's Greatest Arena again this NBA season, but for now, he's got business to take care of against Dallas:

.@saquon we look forward to seeing you @thegarden, but it's time to turn it up today 👊 #NYGvsDAL pic.twitter.com/jjlVR8Z3KR — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) September 8, 2019

4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: TB -1 (51)

ESPN Bucs reporter Jenna Laine offers some advice to the fans heading to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday:

Heat index in Tampa has been hovering around 110 the last few days. Please, folks...HYDRATE. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 8, 2019

4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | Spread: DET -2.5 (46)

After the Kyler Murray, David Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald & Co. show takes the field for its first 30 minutes of regular-season action together, Bret Michaels will take over to entertain the fans at halftime:

ESPN Staff Writer Lions rookie TE T.J. Hockenson has a large contingent here in Arizona. Some of his family friends (pictured) from his hometown estimated 100 or so Hockenson supporters will be in attendance today against Arizona.

8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Spread: NE -6 (49)

New Patriot Antonio Brown has landed in New England: