Foles ruled out of Jags debut with shoulder injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Quarterback Nick Foles' debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars lasted less than a quarter.

Foles suffered a left-shoulder injury when Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones drove him into the ground after Foles released the ball on a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark. He left the sideline for X-rays and was ruled out of the game shortly after.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, the team's sixth-round pick this past April, entered the game on the Jaguars' ensuing drive. The Jaguars don't have another quarterback on the active roster. They signed Chase Litton to the practice squad last week.

The Jaguars signed Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract with a team-record $50.125 million guaranteed in March. He led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl LII victory while subbing for an injured Carson Wentz (he was named MVP in that game) and subbed for Wentz to lead the Eagles to the playoffs last season.

Foles has dealt with injuries throughout his career and was on the injury report this week because of soreness in his oblique muscle. Foles played in only 19 snaps in the preseason -- the third game against Miami -- because coach Doug Marrone did not want him on the field unless the starting offensive line was healthy and able to play.

Foles has entered the season as his team's unquestioned starter just twice before and failed to finish the season. He missed the final eight games of the 2014 season with a broken collarbone and was benched for Case Keenum in 2015.