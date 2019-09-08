Source: Chiefs' Hill hurts clavicle, out weeks

Tyreek Hill had to be carted off the field after sustaining a shoulder injury colliding with Jalen Ramsey. (0:18)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a collarbone injury that will not require surgery but will cause him to "miss a few weeks," a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Hill left the Chiefs-Jaguars game late in the first half after he was taken down and landed on by cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Hill was carted off and taken to Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder said that Hill had an injury to the area where the collarbone connects to the sternum in the chest.

"Those can be injured coming out the front, up top or in the back," Burkholder said. "If it goes posteriorly or back it becomes a medical issue for us so that we worry that there's more problems. His came back posteriorly and he didn't have any medical issues, but we still transported him to Baptist Medical Center and we turned his care over to Brett Frykberg, who is an ortho-trauma physician."

Burkholder said a team doctor was with Hill.

"He's being treated there to reduce the dislocation of the injury," Burkholder said. "We don't have any more update on that."

The Chiefs' other starting wide receiver, Sammy Watkins, had a career game in Hill's absence. Watkins had a career-high 198 yards in the first half, breaking his personal best by 30 yards. Watkins also had three touchdowns, one going for 68 yards after he took a short pass and outran defenders to the end zone. The second was for 49 yards, and the last a 3-yard score.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 313 yards in the first half and finished with 378.

Hill signed a three-year extension Friday, with sources telling ESPN's Adam Schefter that it is worth $54 million and includes $35 million guaranteed.