Chiefs WR Hill at hospital for shoulder injury

Tyreek Hill had to be carted off the field after sustaining a shoulder injury colliding with Jalen Ramsey. (0:18)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tyreek Hill left the Kansas City Chiefs' lineup with a shoulder injury and was later taken to Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

The injury happened when he was tackled by cornerback Jalen Ramsey late in the first half of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hill, who was carted off the field after the injury, did not return.

Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder said that Hill had an injury to the area where the collarbone connects to the sternum in the chest.

"Those can be injured coming out the front, up top or in the back," Burkholder said. "If it goes posteriorly or back it becomes a medical issue for us so that we worry that there's more problems. His came back posteriorly and he didn't have any medical issues but we still transported him to Baptist Medical Center and we turned his care over to Brett Frykberg who is an ortho-trauma physician."

Burkholder said a team doctor was with Hill.

"He's being treated there to reduce the dislocation or the injury," Burkholder said. "We don't have any more update on that."

The Chiefs' other starting wide receiver, Sammy Watkins, had a career game in Hill's absence. Watkins had a career-high 198 yards in the first half, breaking his personal best by 30 yards. Watkins also had three touchdowns, one going for 68 yards after he took a short pass and outran defenders to the end. The second was for 49 yards, and the last a three-yard score.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 313 yards in the first half and finished with 378.

Hill signed a three-year extension Friday, with sources telling ESPN's Adam Schefter that it is worth $54 million and includes $35 million guaranteed.