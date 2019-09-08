Chiefs WR Hill ruled out with shoulder injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tyreek Hill left the Kansas City Chiefs' lineup with a shoulder injury after being tackled by cornerback Jalen Ramsey late in the first half of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill, who was carted off the field after the injury, did not return to the game.

The Chiefs' other starting wide receiver, Sammy Watkins, had a career game in Hill's absence. Watkins had a career-high 178 yards in the first half, breaking his personal best by 10 yards. Watkins also had two first-half touchdowns, one going for 68 yards after he took a short pass and outran defenders to the end. The other was for 49 yards.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 313 yards in the first half.

Hill signed a three-year extension Friday, with sources telling ESPN's Adam Schefter that it is worth $54 million and includes $35 million guaranteed.