Browns' Robinson tossed for kicking Titan in head

CLEVELAND -- Browns left tackle Greg Robinson was ejected in the second quarter Sunday for kicking Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head near the end of a play.

The infraction resulted in a 15-yard penalty and Robinson's removal from the game.

Kendall Lamm replaced Robinson at left tackle but later was ruled out with a knee injury.

With Lamm injured/Robinson ejected, Chris Hubbard moved from right tackle to left tackle. Justin McCray, whom the Browns just traded for from the Green Bay Packers, was inserted at right tackle, although he is technically a guard.

Robinson, who was the No. 2 overall pick (Rams) in the 2014 NFL draft, started the final eight games for the Browns in 2018, earning him the job for this season.