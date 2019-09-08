Bloodied Weddle won't return to Rams game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle was carted off the field with a bloodied face during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers and did not return.

Weddle suffered a head laceration and is under evaluation for a concussion, the team announced.

Eric Weddle is injured after Christian McCaffrey kicked him in the head while hurdling the safety. Getty Images

Weddle was attempting to tackle Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey before McCaffrey hurdled him and Weddle took a knee to the head.

He finished with two tackles and thanked fans for their support on social medial.

Thanks for all the thoughts and prayers. I'm good as gold. Now let's go finish this game with a DUB!!!! — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) September 8, 2019

A 13-year pro, Weddle signed a two-year, $10.5 million deal with the Rams in free agency after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens.

Weddle, 34, has quickly ingrained himself in the Rams' defense. He took over from linebacker Cory Littleton as the defensive signal-caller and was named a team captain.