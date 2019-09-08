Jackson, Brown make history in Ravens' opener

Lamar Jackson goes 17-for-20, throwing 324 yards and five touchdowns as the Ravens steamroll the Dolphins 59-10. (0:47)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Lamar Jackson and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown answered pressing questions with some history-making responses.

In a 59-10 season-opening rout of the Miami Dolphins, Jackson produced the best passer rating (158.3) in Baltimore Ravens history and Brown became the first player in NFL history with multiple 40-yard touchdowns in his career debut.

For those wondering whether Jackson could become an effective passer in the league, he led the Ravens to their largest margin of victory with his arm instead of his legs, completing 17 of 20 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns in three quarters of work. His five touchdown passes -- one short of his total in seven starts last season -- tied a Ravens mark.

For those worried about Brown's surgically repaired foot, the rookie first-round pick scored touchdowns of 47 and 83 yards on his first two catches. His 147 yards receiving are the sixth most in an NFL debut and the most in a debut since 2003.

play 0:47 Jackson on 5-TD performance: 'Not bad for a running back' Lamar Jackson says he probably didn't prove his doubters wrong, but 324 yards and 5 touchdowns is "not bad for a running back." He also raves about Marquise Brown's speed.

The No. 25 overall pick in this year's draft, Brown was questionable for the season opener after sitting out Friday's practice. The Ravens have been extra cautious with Brown, who had Lisfranc surgery in January. Brown, the first wide receiver selected in this year's draft, showed off his speed by recording the most receiving yards ever by a Raven in a first quarter.

It was quite the South Florida homecoming for Jackson and Brown, who helped the Ravens set a team record for most points and yards in a game.

Jackson's first touchdown was a short slant to Brown, who outran the Miami defense for 47 yards. His second was a long toss to Brown, who got behind the defense for the longest reception by a Ravens rookie.

Jackson then threw touchdown passes of 33 yards to Willie Snead, 5 yards to Miles Boykin and 1 yard to fullback Patrick Ricard. Jackson became the first quarterback to throw at least five touchdowns in a season opener since Peyton Manning did so against the Ravens in 2013.