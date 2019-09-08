Bell returns to football with TD in Jets' loss

Sam Darnold tosses the ball to Le'Veon Bell who reaches out to grab it to score a 9-yard touchdown in the third quarter. (0:24)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Playing for the first time in 20 months, running back Le'Veon Bell displayed his old Pittsburgh Steelers form, scoring a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the New York Jets' 17-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Bell showed his entire skill set, finishing with 92 yards from scrimmage. He rushed 17 times for 60 yards, and he caught six passes for 32 yards. He played every offensive snap -- 66 -- which was impressive when you consider he was held out of the preseason.

He sparked the lifeless Jets offense in the third quarter, scoring on a 9-yard pass from Sam Darnold. Bell lined up as a wide receiver, split to the left, and he beat linebacker Matt Milano on a corner route to the goal line.

Seconds later, Bell did it again, showing off his ball skills on the two-point conversion. It came on an adlib play, with Darnold eluding pressure. The quarterback scrambled 38 yards behind the line of scrimmage before lofting a pass into the back of the end zone.

Bell, who prides himself on having basketball skills, outjumped safety Siran Neal to give the Jets a 16-0 lead.

The Jets' prized free-agent addition began the day with 7,996 yards from scrimmage. He eclipsed the 8,000-yard mark on his first carry, reaching that plateau faster than any player in NFL history. He did it in 63 games; Eric Dickerson did it in 64.

Bell was one of the few offensive bright spots for the Jets, who struggled from start to finish. Darnold (28-for-41, 175 yards) was sacked four times and couldn't get the ball downfield.

The kicking game, too, was a disaster, as new placekicker Kaare Vedvik -- in his NFL debut -- missed a 45-yard field goal and an extra point.

The Jets, under new coach Adam Gase, were bailed out by their defense. The defense forced four turnovers, including a pick-6 by linebacker C.J. Mosley. Mosley went out with a groin injury, and the defense crumbled, allowing 17 unanswered points.