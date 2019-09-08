Much-hyped Browns flagged 18 times, lose 43-13

Baker Mayfield doesn't have a successful Week 1 outing, as he's picked off three times, including one returned for a touchdown in the Browns' loss. (0:51)

CLEVELAND -- After the promising finish to last season and the blockbuster acquisition of Odell Beckham Jr. in the offseason, these Cleveland Browns were finally supposed to be different. Instead, the underdog Tennessee Titans routed them 43-13 Sunday, turning Cleveland's most anticipated opener in decades into a debacle, as Browns fans began filing out of FirstEnergy Stadium early in the fourth quarter.

Playing behind a makeshift offensive line, quarterback Baker Mayfield was under duress all afternoon. The Titans sacked him five times and forced him into three interceptions, including a pick-six exclamation point via Tennessee's Malcolm Butler late in the game.

Mayfield appeared to get injured when he was sacked for a safety in the first half by Cameron Wake. Following the game, Mayfield said, "I'll be all right'' when asked if he had gotten injured.

The second-year QB went for X-rays outside Cleveland's locker room and then left FirstEnergy Stadium with his wrist heavily taped.

The team said X-rays were negative.

"Everyone is going to throw us in the trash," Mayfield said after the game. "And I think that's good. ... I know how we're going to react."

With no rhythm in the passing attack, Beckham, whom the Browns acquired from the New York Giants, was largely held in check. He caught only three passes after the first quarter and finished without a touchdown reception.

Titans tight end Delanie Walker, who caught five passes for 55 yards and two scores, said the team had heard all of the Browns hype heading into the game.

"I'm gonna be honest with you man, they were who we thought they were," Walker said after the game, referencing former Cardinals coach Dennis Green's infamous rant. "If you want to crown them, crown 'em. You feel me? Crown 'em. They're just a football team. You can say what you want to say. Talk is big, but you still gotta play the game. And that's where we went. We heard all the talk. But they didn't play a game yet. And then today we showed it. We played that game and we came away with a W."

The Browns also committed 18 penalties for 182 yards, their most penalties in a game since 1951-- and only five penalties off the NFL record set by the Oakland Raiders in 2016 -- to extend the league's longest winless streak in season openers to 15 games.

After driving right down the field for a touchdown to open the game, the Browns gradually lost control, thanks in large part to the barrage of penalties.

During the second quarter, Browns left tackle Greg Robinson was ejected for kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head near the end of a play. The penalty not only derailed another Cleveland drive, it kept the Browns scrambling along the offensive line the rest of the game.

"Everyone knows what the problem is. Dumb penalties and hurting ourselves. And then turnovers on my part," Mayfield said.

Kendall Lamm, Robinson's replacement at left tackle, suffered a game-ending knee injury on the ensuing offensive drive, a play that ended with Mayfield being sacked for a safety. That left the Browns with only five healthy, eligible and active offensive linemen and forced right tackle Chris Hubbard and reserve guard Justin McCray out of their normal positions, as makeshift bookends.

Mayfield found tight end David Njoku with a 3-yard touchdown to cut Tennessee's lead to 15-13 late in the third quarter. But Cleveland's next five offensive possessions ended in three interceptions and two failed fourth-down conversion attempts, and the Titans reeled off four unanswered touchdowns to seal the blowout.

"We lost our discipline, we lost our composure," coach Freddie Kitchens said. "But it's one game."

Cleveland returns to action Sept. 16 at the New York Jets for Monday Night Football.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.