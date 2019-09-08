Mahomes doesn't rest on his MVP laurel in opener

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL's reigning Most Valuable Player served notice on Sunday that he intends to be a strong candidate for the award again.

Patrick Mahomes threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins on the first possession of the game. He went on to go 24-of-32 for 375 yards and three touchdowns, the other for 49 yards, as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-26.

Mahomes is the first quarterback in the past 40 seasons with at least 200 pass yards in the first quarter of a season opener, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Overall, he's only the fourth quarterback with 210 yards in the first quarter of any game since 1990.

Mahomes gave the Chiefs a scare in the second quarter when he was helped off the field with an apparent foot injury after getting sacked. But the game was temporarily delayed while officials sorted through multiple penalties on the play and Mahomes returned in time for the next play.

Mahomes failed to throw a TD pass against the Jaguars in last year's game, the only time Mahomes was shut out in this category during the regular season.

The Chiefs lost their top wide receiver from last season, Tyreek Hill, to a shoulder injury late in the first quarter. But Mahomes and the Chiefs didn't miss him. Watkins caught nine of Mahomes passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns.