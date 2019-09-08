Big-play John Ross: Bengals WR catches TDs of 33 and 55 yards

SEATTLE -- The Cincinnati Bengals used a little trickery for their first touchdown of the season and followed that up with a deep scoring strike. And both ended up in the hands of wide receiver John Ross.

First-year coach Zac Taylor called a flea flicker that worked perfectly. Bengals running back Giovani Bernard took the handoff from quarterback Andy Dalton and pitched the ball back to Dalton, who found Ross down the left sideline.

How about THAT for the first TD of the Zac Taylor era? 👀#CINvsSEA | #SeizeTheDEY pic.twitter.com/qx8qatgVbb — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 8, 2019

Ross made a defender miss and scored a 33-yard touchdown. It was the former Washington product's second catch of the day and capped a three-play, 75-yard scoring drive that took only 1:24 off the clock and put the Bengals up 10-7 with 5:12 left in the second quarter.

Ross capped the first half with another big catch. One play after an egregious drop, Ross caught a deep jump ball from Dalton and turned it into a 55-yard touchdown with 17 seconds left before the break.

The third-year receiver caught three of his seven targets for 108 yards and two touchdowns.