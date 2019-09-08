Witten scores for Cowboys in first game since '17

ARLINGTON, Texas -- In his first game with the Dallas Cowboys since 2017, tight end Jason Witten did what he normally does against the New York Giants: score a touchdown.

Witten took home a 4-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott with 10:19 left in the second quarter to give the Cowboys a 14-7 lead.

Witten has a touchdown catch in three straight games vs. New York.

Entering Sunday, Witten, 37, had more touchdown catches (15) against the Giants than any other foe, along with 154 receptions for 1,568 yards in 30 games. It was Witten's first touchdown since a 20-yarder down the seam on Dec. 10, 2017, against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Witten, who retired after the 2017 season and spent the 2018 season as ESPN's Monday Night Football analyst before returning to the Cowboys this offseason, had his first catch in the first quarter, picking up 6 yards on a pass from Prescott, with the drive ending on a 28-yard score from Witten's backup, Blake Jarwin.

Witten's TD reception was the 69th of his career, moving him near the top of another list in Cowboys' history. Dez Bryant is the all-time leader in touchdown catches with 73. Hall of Famer Bob Hayes is No. 2 with 71.

Witten is already the franchise leader in service time (16 years), games, games played, consecutive games played, receptions and receiving yards.