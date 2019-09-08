Chargers RB Austin Ekeler breaks multiple tackles on 55-yard TD reception

CARSON, Calif. -- One of the best pass catchers out of the backfield in the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler put that skill set on display against the Indianapolis Colts

Philip Rivers hit Ekeler out in the flat on a screen pass and Ekeler did the rest, breaking three tackles on his way to a 55-yard touchdown with 8:27 left in the third quarter, his second of the game.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Ekeler's 60 yards gained after the catch were the third-most for a Chargers' player on a reception in the last five seasons. Ekeler caught the screen pass on his own 40-yard line before galloping for the score.

Ekler also scored on a 1-yard reception from Rivers on a flat route in the first quarter.

Through three quarters, Ekeler has six receptions for 96 yards and caught the attention of holding-out teammate Melvin Gordon.