49ers LB Alexander ejected in return to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - From the moment he signed a four-year, $54 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March, linebacker Kwon Alexander had been looking forward to his return to Tampa Bay to face his former team.

Alexander made that return Sunday as the Niners opened their season against the Buccaneers. It didn't last long.

In fact, Alexander's return to Florida lasted less than a quarter -- albeit an eventful one -- after he was ejected for lowering his head to initiate contact on a hit against Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston.

With 1:02 left in the opening quarter, Winston scrambled for a first down on third-and-3 from the 50. As Winston slid after picking up the first down, Alexander dropped his head and contacted Winston's helmet.

Kwon Alexander was ejected for this hit on Jameis Winston. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Alexander received a 15-yard penalty and an ejection for the hit, bringing his day to an end. A few Bucs, including receiver Mike Evans and left guard Ali Marpet took umbrage with Alexander's hit, shoving and yelling at Alexander after the play. Alexander pushed back but was quickly separated and didn't offer much protest to the ejection.

After suffering a torn ACL in October of last year, Alexander was not only making his return to Tampa but also to meaningful NFL games. He had been active in his return, making three tackles and helping in coverage, although he also dropped an interception before his ejection.

Earlier in the week, Alexander downplayed his return to Tampa Bay, but coach Kyle Shanahan said he expected it to mean something extra to his new linebacker.

"I think he's fired up," Shanahan said. "He's fired up every day I've ever been around him. I haven't seen anything different. Now that we're playing Tampa, I think it would be hard for him to be more fired up, but I'm sure he's got some big emotions going back to a place that he's got a lot of respect for and that I know he enjoyed and I know it will be fun for him. I think it's a good start for him, and hopefully it'll be successful."

Rookie Dre Greenlaw replaced Alexander with the starting defense.