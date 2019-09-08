Colts RB Marlon Mack zooms to a 63-yard touchdown run

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack used blocks from left tackle Anthony Castonzo and tight end Jack Doyle on Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram and safety Adrian Phillips to cut inside and then bounce to the outside along the sideline for a 63-yard touchdown run. Mack was able to avoid Chargers defensive backs Rayshawn Jenkins and Casey Hayward as his final two hurdles before getting to the end zone to cut the Chargers lead to 24-16.

Mack rushed for 908 yards last season despite missing five games. His 145 yards through three quarters are the second-most by a Colts player in a game in the last 10 seasons, according to ESPN Sports and Information.