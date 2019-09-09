Brady all-in on Pats' signing of Brown, Kraft says

Drew Rosenhaus, Antonio Brown's agent, speaks on the events that led to Brown's departure from the Raiders and his future with the Patriots. (1:17)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is "a million percent in" on the team's signing of receiver Antonio Brown, owner Robert Kraft told NBC on Sunday night.

Furthermore, agent Drew Rosenhaus told NBC at Sunday night's game that Brady has offered to have Brown live with him and his family until the wide receiver is settled.

The Patriots' impending signing of Brown contributed to an electric pregame buzz before the Patriots opened the 2019 season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

That included fans bringing signs to the game welcoming Brown, one of which read: "New England is Boomin" -- a reference to one of Brown's favorite phrases, "business is booming."

Because the Patriots have not officially signed Brown, he couldn't watch Sunday's game from the sideline. Brown was in the area on Sunday after landing at Rhode Island's T.F. Green airport around 11:30 a.m. ET.

In his pregame report on NBC, play-by-play man Al Michaels relayed a conversation he had with Kraft about Brown.

"Kraft told me that when he broke the news to Tom Brady, Brady initially said, 'I'm a hundred percent in.' Two minutes later, Tom came back and said to Kraft, 'I'm a thousand percent in.' Then he came back two minutes later and said, ''I'm a million percent in.'"

Coach Bill Belichick declined comment on Brown in his pregame radio interview.