D-Jax auctions cleats to aid Nipsey Hussle's kids

DeSean Jackson wastes no time in his first game back in Philly as he has two touchdowns on the day vs. the Redskins. (0:47)

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson is honoring his late friend Nipsey Hussle this season by wearing custom pregame cleats that he will auction off each week, with proceeds going to Hussle's two children.

The first pair, sported Sunday before the Eagles' opener against the Washington Redskins, had an image of Hussle along with the message: "You've got to have faith in what you're doing and not take no for an answer."

Jackson made a big splash in his return to Philadelphia, hauling in eight receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 32-27 comeback victory over Washington.

Hailing from the same area in South Central Los Angeles, Jackson and Hussle were friends for more than 15 years before Hussle was fatally shot outside his store in Los Angeles, Marathon Clothing, in late March.

Jackson addressed his loss while speaking at Boys Latin High School in West Philadelphia this past spring.

"That was my boy, man. I grew up with him. That still hurts my heart to this day. Because it's not really the enemies, it's the people in your inner circle you've got to watch out for. You get to a certain point where you feel comfortable. You've got everybody praising you for what you do, where you come from, sometimes you let down your guard. I'm going to tell you guys here today, just be careful," he said.