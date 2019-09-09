Jags acquire Dobbs as backup QB with Foles out

Nick Foles tells reporters there currently is "no time frame" on his return, but he's hopeful his collarbone will heal quicker than his last injury. (0:19)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After losing starter Nick Foles to a broken clavicle on Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars have traded a fifth-round pick in 2020 to Pittsburgh for quarterback Josh Dobbs.

Dobbs will back up Gardner Minshew, the Jaguars' sixth-round pick this year who turned in a record-setting performance in Sunday's loss to Kansas City after replacing Foles.

Minshew completed his first 13 passes -- the most by a rookie quarterback to begin his career over the past 40 years, per the Elias Sports Bureau -- en route to 275 yards and two touchdowns. Minshew completed 22 of 25 passes, with one of the incompletions a pass that bounced off Leonard Fournette's hands and was intercepted.

The Steelers drafted Dobbs in the fourth round in 2017 out of Tennessee. Dobbs did not play as a rookie but appeared in five games last season and completed 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards with one interception.

Josh Dobbs appeared in five games for the Steelers last season and completed 6 of 12 passes for 43 yards with one interception. Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Foles was scheduled to have surgery to repair his broken clavicle and likely will be placed on injured reserve on Monday.

The Jaguars don't have a timetable for Foles' return, but a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Foles is not expected to be done for the season. In 2017, Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers had a similar injury and missed eight games.

If the Jaguars place Foles on injured reserve and designate him to return, he would be able to practice after six weeks but would not be able to return to the active roster until two weeks after that. That would be the Jaguars' bye week, so he wouldn't play in a game until Week 10 at Indianapolis on Nov. 17.

Minshew's completion percentage (88.0) was the highest in NFL history for any player with at least 15 pass attempts making his NFL debut. It is also a franchise single-game record among players with at least 25 pass attempts.

Minshew led the Jaguars to field goals on his first two drives and threw touchdown passes to Dede Westbrook and Chris Conley in the 40-26 loss to the Chiefs at TIAA Bank Field.