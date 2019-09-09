Colts' Funchess has broken clavicle, to go on IR

Malik Hooker races to catch up to the receiver and snags a one-handed interception in the end zone. (0:26)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess underwent surgery to repair a broken clavicle and will be placed on injured reserve, coach Frank Reich said Monday.

If the Colts decide to designate Funchess to return, the earliest that will be is for a Week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. By rule, a player must miss at least eight weeks when placed on IR.

Funchess injured his shoulder trying to catch a fade in the corner of the end zone late in regulation during the Colts' 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Funchess was a key offseason free-agent acquisition by the Colts, signing a one-year, $10 million contract to be the No. 2 receiver opposite top receiver T.Y. Hilton.

He spent four seasons with the Carolina Panthers before signing with Indianapolis.