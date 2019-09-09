Sources: Colts WR Funchess has broken clavicle

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess suffered a broken clavicle on Sunday, sources have confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Funchess will have surgery, and there is no timetable for his return, sources confirmed to ESPN's Mike Wells. The injury and treatment were first reported by the NFL Network.

Funchess injured his shoulder trying to catch a fade in the corner of the end zone late in regulation during the Colts' 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Funchess was a key offseason free-agent acquisition by the Colts. He spent four seasons with the Carolina Panthers before signing a one-year contract to play in Indianapolis.