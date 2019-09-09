Source: Redskins RB Guice has injured knee

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice suffered an injury to his right knee Sunday and could miss some time, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Guice's injury was first reported by the NFL Network. Multiple sources told ESPN they weren't yet sure how much time Guice might miss, and it is unclear whether he will need surgery.

The injury could open the door for veteran running back Adrian Peterson to again be active. Peterson was declared a healthy inactive for the first time in his career before Sunday's 32-27 loss to Philadelphia.

Guice missed all of last season with a torn left ACL. He also suffered a hyperextended left knee while at LSU.

Guice carried 10 times for 18 yards against the Eagles.

Peterson was inactive Sunday in large part because of special teams needs. The Redskins typically keep only three running backs active, and they knew almost the entire offensive workload would be handled by Guice and Chris Thompson. Washington kept Wendell Smallwood active because he plays special teams.

The Peterson move continued to resonate with his teammates, though it's debatable to what degree. Tackle Morgan Moses, during his paid weekly appearance on 106.7 The Fan on Monday, said, "Any time you've got a Hall of Fame guy that doesn't dress, man, it's a slap in the face.

"And obviously, we've gotta figure out what the reason is. And it's my job as one of the older guys on the offensive line to speak up and say, 'Hey, we need him.' Obviously, you don't put a Hall of Fame guy like that on the sideline. When he's healthy, as well."

Moses said after Sunday's loss that Peterson still has "a lot of juice left." He reiterated that during his radio spot.

"To have that guy just standing on the sideline is just ... it doesn't sit well to guys on the team or the NFL," Moses said. "So I think that's something we need to correct, man, because he's a hell of a football player."

Thompson, however, said while the news surprised players -- and that it was weird to see Peterson on the sideline in street clothes -- he didn't think it would linger.

"I don't think it'll be much of an issue," Thompson said. "The decision was made, we've just got to go with it. It's no point of us continually talking about it or whatever the case may be. ... We're not a team that runs the ball 35, 40 times a game, so if he's active, what happens? Does Guice get 15 carries and he gets three or five or the other way around and I only go in on pass plays? Then that gives up everything we do as an offense. It's a tough decision, definitely, to make and I know it's not a decision that [coach] Jay [Gruden] wants to make.

"I know that all the talk and narrative of us three being out there ... I don't know how we're going to be able to do it, honestly. I even talked to AP about that before."